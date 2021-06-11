Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $2.20 to $2.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 154929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

