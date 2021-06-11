Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.51. 2,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

