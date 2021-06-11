Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34.

RAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

