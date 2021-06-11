Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £163.10 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, with a total value of £163.10 ($213.09).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($189.08).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.86) per share, with a total value of £143.73 ($187.78).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,573 ($20.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,602.04. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.