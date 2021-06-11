Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBGPY traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 2,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

