CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.40. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

