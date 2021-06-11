CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

