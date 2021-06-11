Coann Capital LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. MDU Resources Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

