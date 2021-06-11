Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

