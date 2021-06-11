Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

