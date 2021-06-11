Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CGEAF traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $97.99. 2,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.