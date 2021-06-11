Colliers Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

