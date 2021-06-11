Colliers Securities Weighs in on Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Colliers Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

VPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:VPG opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.65 million, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

