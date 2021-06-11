Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Position Lessened by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468,929 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.92% of Columbia Property Trust worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 946,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.