Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 265,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

