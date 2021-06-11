Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.