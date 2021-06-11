Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Koppers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $705.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.