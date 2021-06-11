Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period.

Shares of SPFF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

