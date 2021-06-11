Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $312,000 in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

SUNW opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. Sunworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

