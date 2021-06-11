Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 810 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IETC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of IETC stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26.

