Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $91.73 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.