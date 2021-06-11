CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99. CommScope has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

