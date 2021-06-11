Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $31.75 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

