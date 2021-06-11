Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 293,411 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.37.

CCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $8,899,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

