Comparing AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AXT and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $95.36 million 4.52 $3.24 million $0.07 145.43 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 9.16 $159.57 million $3.81 53.86

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 6.45% 3.42% 2.58% IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AXT and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 3 0 2.75 IPG Photonics 0 3 5 0 2.63

AXT presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.17%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $227.06, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats AXT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

