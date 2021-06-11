Comparing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CorVel has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CorVel and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 8.39% 22.32% 10.60% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorVel and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $552.64 million 3.97 $46.36 million N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 19.31 -$8.65 million $0.20 138.35

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CorVel and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats BRP Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, Medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. CorVel Corporation has a partnership with PeerWell to bring remote musculoskeletal recovery to injured workers with cancelled or postponed surgery. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

