Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,076 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.35. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

