Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

