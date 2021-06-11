Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,213 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $423.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $425.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

