ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 94,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 112,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. 105,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of -401.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

