Contrasting Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 0.05% 13.35% 4.52% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

90.7% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blucora and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.06 -$342.76 million $0.91 18.21 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.98 N/A N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blucora and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 68.86%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Blucora.

Summary

Blucora beats loanDepot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.