Contrasting Viemed Healthcare (VMD) and Its Peers

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Viemed Healthcare to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viemed Healthcare Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare’s peers have a beta of 7.07, suggesting that their average share price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66% Viemed Healthcare Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million $31.53 million 9.42 Viemed Healthcare Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.17

Viemed Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare. Viemed Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

