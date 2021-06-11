CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $38.53 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $38,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.16. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

