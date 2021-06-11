Coreto (COR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133,448.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $133,448.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00178231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00196792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.01229886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.23 or 0.99934358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.