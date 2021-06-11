Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 213.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 435,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 16,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,817. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,746 shares of company stock valued at $760,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

