Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Down 5.1%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35. 2,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

