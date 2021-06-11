Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.87. 81,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

