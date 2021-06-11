Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $292.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.62. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.