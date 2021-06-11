Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVET. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,938. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $905,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Covetrus by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Covetrus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Covetrus by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

