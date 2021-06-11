Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Cut to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

BAP opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

