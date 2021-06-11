Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

