Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 36,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,606. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

