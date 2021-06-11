Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $23.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

