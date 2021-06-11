Credit Suisse Group Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF opened at $75.78 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.