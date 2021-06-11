Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 698,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

