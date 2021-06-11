Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 121,063 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $200.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.