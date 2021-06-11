Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $58.63. 17,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 292,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Specifically, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,347. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

