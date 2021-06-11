CryptoPing (PING) Trading 43.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $884.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00176356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00196408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.01214529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.18 or 1.00199053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

