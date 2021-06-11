CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Buys $57,590.50 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 31,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $57,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.86.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

