CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

NYSE CTS opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

